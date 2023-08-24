Caligan Partners LP Boosts Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Caligan Partners LP, a New York-based investment firm, has recently increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (

ANIK, Financial). The transaction, which took place on August 9, 2023, saw the firm add 181,795 shares to its portfolio, representing a 25.24% increase in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $20.01 each, bringing Caligan Partners LP's total holdings in Anika Therapeutics to 902,086 shares. This transaction has a 9.95% impact on the firm's portfolio and represents 6.20% of Anika Therapeutics' total shares.

Profile of Caligan Partners LP

Caligan Partners LP is an investment firm located at 515 Madison Avenue, New York. The firm's top holdings include Anika Therapeutics Inc (

ANIK, Financial), Exelixis Inc (EXEL, Financial), Standard BioTools Inc (LAB, Financial), Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT, Financial), and Liquidia Corp (LQDA, Financial). The firm currently holds 13 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $178 million. 1692174696516157440.png

Anika Therapeutics Inc Overview

Anika Therapeutics Inc is a US-based orthopedic medicines company. The company focuses on improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions through clinically meaningful therapies. Its business segments include Joint Preservation and Restoration, NonOrthopedics, Osteoarthritis Pain Management, Non-Orthopedic, and Osteoarthritis (OA) Pain Management. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $275.504 million and its current stock price is $18.83. 1692174676849065984.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

Anika Therapeutics Inc's stock performance has been underwhelming, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -36.13%. Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1993, the stock has seen a price change ratio of 438%. Despite the recent downturn, the company's GF-Score of 84/100 suggests good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, its Profitability Rank is 8/10, its Growth Rank is 5/10, its GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its Momentum Rank is 8/10.

Financial Health and Industry Position

Anika Therapeutics Inc's financial health is moderate, with a Piotroski F-Score of 5 and an Altman Z score of 4.49. The company's cash to debt ratio is 2.18, ranking it 446th in the industry. Despite a negative return on equity (ROE) of -7.87% and a negative return on assets (ROA) of -6.45%, the company has seen a 3-year revenue growth of 10.40%. However, its gross margin growth is -6.10% and its operating margin growth is 0.00%.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The company's stock momentum is currently low, with a 5-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 21.01, a 9-day RSI of 18.26, and a 14-day RSI of 19.03. Its 6 - 1 month momentum index is -16.73, and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is 7.83. The company's 14-day RSI rank is 25, and its 6 - 1 month momentum index rank is 560. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Largest Guru Holder of Anika Therapeutics Inc

The largest guru holder of Anika Therapeutics Inc is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The exact share percentage held by the firm is not available at this time.

In conclusion, Caligan Partners LP's recent acquisition of Anika Therapeutics Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the company's recent underperformance, its GF-Score suggests potential for future growth. However, investors should be aware of the company's negative ROE and ROA, as well as its low stock momentum.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.