With a daily gain of 2.29%, a 3-month loss of -4.95%, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.41, Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial) has been under the financial microscope. Is this stock significantly undervalued? Our valuation analysis aims to answer this question. We invite you to delve into the following analysis for a better understanding of Generac Holdings' value.

Company Introduction

Generac Holdings Inc, known for designing and manufacturing power generation equipment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The company offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. The majority of its sales are generated in the United States. As of August 17, 2023, the stock price stands at $111.32, with a market cap of $6.90 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is set at $329.94. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Generac Holdings ( GNRC, Financial) is significantly undervalued according to our GF Value calculation. This indicates that the long-term return of Generac Holdings' stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Generac Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.1, ranking worse than 91.62% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its overall financial strength is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Generac Holdings has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 8.11% is better than 57.56% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. This strong profitability is a promising sign.

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Generac Holdings' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 26.3%, ranking better than 87.75% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.3%, which ranks better than 65.58% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another measure of profitability is comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Generac Holdings' ROIC is 6.35, and its WACC is 10.71. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings ( GNRC, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 65.58% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Generac Holdings' stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.