ResMed Inc ( RMD, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -6.11% and a 3-month loss of -26.79%. Despite this, the company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.1. This article seeks to answer the question: is ResMed (RMD) significantly undervalued? Continue reading for an in-depth valuation analysis of the company.

Company Introduction

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally. The company primarily develops and supplies flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. The increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, ageing populations, and increasing prevalence of obesity are resulting in a structurally growing market. ResMed earns roughly two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan, and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor, and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

ResMed's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $163.1 per share, ResMed stock appears to be significantly undervalued.

Because ResMed is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Checking the financial strength of a company before buying its stock is always important. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. ResMed has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 90.16% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of ResMed is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ResMed is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. ResMed has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.1. Its operating margin is 27.26%, which ranks better than 90.31% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of ResMed is ranked 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ResMed is 12.2%, which ranks better than 63.54% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.4%, which ranks better than 53.31% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, ResMed's ROIC is 17.77 while its WACC came in at 8.36.

Conclusion

Overall, ResMed ( RMD, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.31% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about ResMed stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

