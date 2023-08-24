Cardinal Health Inc ( CAH, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.88%, and a 3-month gain of 1.93%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.99, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Cardinal Health (CAH). Read on to explore the details.

Company Overview

Cardinal Health is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in the U.S., distributing branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to various healthcare providers. The company also supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities globally. With a stock price of $87.8, and a GF Value of $81.79, Cardinal Health appears to be fairly valued. The following sections delve deeper into the company's value, offering a detailed financial assessment.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, factoring in historical trading multiples, the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Cardinal Health ( CAH, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus Value calculation. With a current price of $87.8 per share and a market cap of $22.40 billion, Cardinal Health's stock seems to be trading at its fair value. As the company is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Cardinal Health has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.84, ranking better than 50.56% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. With an overall financial strength of 7 out of 10, Cardinal Health's financial strength is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Cardinal Health has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $205 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.99 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin is 0.83%, ranking worse than 76.14% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. Overall, Cardinal Health's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth . Cardinal Health's average annual revenue growth is 10.4%, ranking better than 64.2% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is -70.6%, ranking worse than 95.71% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Cardinal Health's ROIC is 14.13, and its WACC is 6.99, showing that the company generates a higher return on its invested capital than its cost of capital.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Cardinal Health ( CAH, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 95.71% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. To learn more about Cardinal Health stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.