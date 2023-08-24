NVIDIA Corp's Stock Price Soars by 44.23% Over the Past Three Months

2 hours ago
Introduction to NVIDIA Corp

NVIDIA Corp (

NVDA, Financial) is a leading designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including PC gaming and data centers. In recent years, NVIDIA has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's products. 1692200671429787648.png As of August 17, 2023, the company boasts a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, making it a significant player in the semiconductors industry.

Analysis of Stock Performance

As of the current date, NVIDIA's stock price stands at $433.76, marking a significant increase from its price of $289.1 three months ago. This represents a substantial gain of 44.23% over the past three months. However, the stock has seen a slight loss of 0.25% today. When we look at the GF Value, which is currently at $309.67, it indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was $244.28, and the stock was considered significantly undervalued.

Financial Strength and Health of NVIDIA Corp

NVIDIA's financial health appears robust, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 34.50% and a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 15.50%. The company's Revenue Per Share for the trailing twelve months ended in April 2023 is $10.37, and its Earnings per Share (Diluted) is $1.92. The company's financial strength is further demonstrated by its Interest Coverage ratio of 17.29 and a Cash to Debt ratio of 1.27, indicating its ability to comfortably service its debt obligations. 1692200704405405696.png

Major Stock Holders

Among the major stockholders of NVIDIA,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 8,609,799 shares, representing 0.35% of the total shares. David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) follow with 1,020,000 (0.04%) and 641,649 (0.03%) shares, respectively. Other notable shareholders include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), and Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio). These shareholders' decisions and actions could potentially influence the stock's performance.

Comparison with Competitors

NVIDIA operates in a competitive industry with major players such as Broadcom Inc (

AVGO, Financial), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), and Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial). Broadcom Inc has a market capitalization of $342.15 billion, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Texas Instruments Inc have market capitalizations of $169.56 billion and $151.33 billion, respectively. Despite the stiff competition, NVIDIA's market capitalization of $1.07 trillion places it at the forefront of the semiconductors industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA's stock has seen a significant gain over the past three months, despite being currently overvalued according to its GF Value. The company's robust financial health, demonstrated by its impressive revenue growth rate and EPS growth rate, coupled with its leading position in the semiconductors industry, makes it a noteworthy player in the stock market. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's current overvaluation status.

