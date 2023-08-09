Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Firm boosts stake in ESLT.
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 2,199,929 shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT, Financial) This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the firm and company, and the potential implications of this significant investment.

Details of the Transaction

On August 9, 2023,

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,199,929 shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. to its portfolio at a trade price of $214.24 per share. This transaction had an impact of 8.79% on the firm's portfolio, increasing its total holdings in Elbit Systems to 2,260,262 shares. This represents 9.03% of Phoenix Holdings' portfolio and 5.10% of Elbit Systems' total shares. The transaction signifies Phoenix Holdings' confidence in Elbit Systems' potential for growth and profitability.

Profile of Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) is a leading investment firm based in Givatayim, Israel. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 310 stocks, with a total equity of $4.89 billion. Its top holdings include RCD, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the technology and healthcare sectors. The recent acquisition of Elbit Systems shares aligns with Phoenix Holdings' investment philosophy and its focus on high-growth potential stocks.

Profile of Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company based in Israel, specializing in systems and products for aircraft, land, and naval applications. The company's offerings are used for defense, homeland security, and commercial flight capabilities. As of August 17, 2023, Elbit Systems has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a stock price of $201.51. The company's PE percentage stands at 33.75, indicating a profitable operation. However, according to GuruFocus' GF Valuation, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 141.81 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.42. Despite this, Elbit Systems has demonstrated strong performance with a year-to-date price change ratio of 19.96% and an impressive gain of 5316.94% since its IPO in 1996.

Financial Analysis of Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. has a solid financial standing, with a GF Score of 80/100, indicating modestly fair outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, and its Profitability Rank is 8/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting average financial health. The company's Altman Z score is 1.60, indicating some financial risk. However, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.09 and an interest coverage of 4.47, the company appears to have a manageable debt level.

Stock Momentum Analysis

Elbit Systems Ltd. has shown strong momentum, with a Momentum Rank of 10/10. The company's RSI 14 Day stands at 47.09, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 27.11, suggesting potential for future growth. However, the company's Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -6.67, indicating some volatility in the stock's performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite Elbit Systems being significantly overvalued, the company's strong performance, financial health, and growth potential make it an attractive investment. This transaction is likely to have a significant impact on Phoenix Holdings' portfolio and could potentially influence Elbit Systems' stock performance in the future.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
