Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires New Stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 16, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp (

IRRX.U, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the performance of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Saba Capital Management, L.P. buy 238,251 shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp at a trading price of $10.9999 per share. This acquisition had a 0.07% impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing their total holdings in the company to 238,251 shares, which now represents 1.95% of the company's total shares. The transaction has positioned the traded stock to account for 0.07% of the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1692204966044762112.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, a US-based blank check company, was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company, which went public on November 12, 2021, currently has a market capitalization of $0.000 million and a stock price of $10.9999. The company's PE percentage stands at 134.25. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.1692204946985844736.png

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock's price has remained stable with a gain percent of 0. However, since its IPO, the stock has seen a price increase of 10%, and a year-to-date price change ratio of 7.53%. The stock's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp has a Financial Strength rank of 9/10, a Profitability Rank of 1/10, and a Growth Rank of 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating financial instability. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.10, ranking it 564th in the industry.

Stock's Industry Performance

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company has an interest coverage of 10000.00, ranking it first in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are 1.31 and 1.22, respectively, ranking it 318th and 294th in the industry.

Stock's Growth and Momentum

The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00. Its RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 99.52, 95.73, and 87.79, respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 3.22, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 6.97, ranking it 314th in the industry.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s acquisition of a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp is a significant move that could potentially influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, the financial health and performance of the traded stock suggest caution for potential investors.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.