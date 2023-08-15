On August 15, 2023, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)., a private philanthropic foundation, reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. by 50,222 shares. This transaction is of significant interest to value investors as it provides insights into the investment strategies of prominent market players. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, the profiles of Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). and Eli Lilly and Co., and the performance of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction, which took place on August 15, 2023, saw Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). reduce its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co. by 50,222 shares, representing a 0.05% change. The shares were traded at a price of $543.72 each. Following the transaction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). holds a total of 100,398,810 shares in Eli Lilly and Co., representing 115.28% of its portfolio and 10.58% of the traded stock. The transaction had a -0.06% impact on the guru's portfolio.

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates independently from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business, focusing on supporting causes of religion, education, and community development. The firm's assets are entirely made up of Eli Lilly and Company shares, and it currently has a market value of $9.5 billion. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). holds only one stock in its portfolio, Eli Lilly and Co.

Overview of the Traded Stock: Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly and Co., a US-based drug firm, focuses on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. The company has a market capitalization of $514.59 billion and a current stock price of $542.08. The stock's PE percentage stands at 76.47, indicating that the company is profitable.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance

Eli Lilly and Co.'s stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 303.40 and a Price to GF Value of 1.79. The stock has seen a -0.3% gain since the transaction and a 13284.69% gain since its IPO. The stock's GF Score is 75/100, indicating good future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, its Profitability Rank is 9/10, and its Growth Rank is 8/10.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who hold Eli Lilly and Co. stock include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of the stock is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s recent transaction provides valuable insights into the investment strategies of prominent market players. The transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded stock's performance can provide valuable insights for value investors. As of August 17, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.