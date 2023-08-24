With a daily loss of 3.88% and a 3-month gain of 5.51%, D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 14.06. But is the stock fairly valued? In this article, we delve into an extensive valuation analysis to answer this question. We encourage you to read on for a comprehensive understanding of D.R. Horton's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States, operating in 110 markets across 33 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes and caters to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. D.R. Horton also offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. With its headquarters in Arlington, Texas, the company manages six regional segments across the United States.

When comparing the stock price with the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, we see an intriguing correlation. This comparison forms the basis for our deeper exploration into the company's value, merging essential company details with financial assessment.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

The GF Value Line is considered the fair value at which the stock should be traded. The stock price will likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $117.93 per share, D.R. Horton stock appears to be fairly valued.

As D.R. Horton is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of D.R. Horton

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand a company's financial strength is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. D.R. Horton has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which is worse than 51.43% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The overall financial strength of D.R. Horton is 7 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of D.R. Horton is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies poses less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. D.R. Horton has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $34.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.06. Its operating margin is 17.95%, which ranks better than 82.41% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of D.R. Horton at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of D.R. Horton is 26.5%, which ranks better than 88.12% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, which ranks better than 89.36% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's return on invested capital is 18.87, and its cost of capital is 10.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.36% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

