Compx International Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 93

Article's Main Image

Compx International Inc (

CIX, Financial), a prominent player in the Business Services industry, is currently trading at $25.71 per share. With a market capitalization of $316.6 million, the stock has seen a gain of 4.69% today and an impressive 11.02% over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's financial performance, using the GF Score and other key metrics to provide a comprehensive analysis.

GF Score Analysis

Compx International Inc boasts a GF Score of 93 out of 100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which uses five aspects of valuation to predict long-term stock performance. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making Compx International Inc an attractive investment option.

1692250127051259904.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Compx International Inc has a Financial Strength Rank of 10/10, indicating a robust financial situation. This rank is based on factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. With an interest coverage of 10000.00 and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.00, the company's financial strength is commendable.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its high profitability. This rank is determined by factors such as operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the operating margin. With an operating margin of 14.19% and a Piotroski F-Score of 8, Compx International Inc demonstrates strong profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

Compx International Inc's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating significant growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This rank is calculated using criteria such as 5-year revenue growth rate and 3-year revenue growth rate, which for Compx International Inc stand at 7.30 and 10.60 respectively.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5/10, which is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This rank suggests that the stock is fairly valued, neither too expensive nor too cheap.

Momentum Rank Analysis

With a Momentum Rank of 10/10, Compx International Inc demonstrates strong momentum, making it an attractive option for investors looking for stocks with high price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, Compx International Inc outperforms in terms of GF Score. NL Industries Inc (

NL, Financial) has a GF Score of 72, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER, Financial) has a score of 14, and MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) has a score of 69. This comparative analysis further highlights the strong performance of Compx International Inc.

In conclusion, Compx International Inc's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, significant growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum make it a compelling investment option. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
