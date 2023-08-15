On August 15, 2023, Lisa Su, Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc ( AMD, Financial), sold 75,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at AMD, which we will explore in more detail.

Who is Lisa Su?

Lisa Su is the Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. She has been with the company since 2012, initially serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of global business units. Su took over as CEO in 2014 and has since led the company through a period of significant growth and innovation. Under her leadership, AMD has developed and launched several groundbreaking products and technologies, solidifying its position as a leading player in the semiconductor industry.

About Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Advanced Micro Devices Inc is a global semiconductor company. It is a leading player in the field of computing and graphics solutions for the computing, gaming, and data center markets. AMD's products include microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, embedded processors, and graphics processors for servers, workstations, personal computers, and embedded system applications.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Lisa Su has sold a total of 500,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 75,000 shares is part of this broader trend. The insider transaction history for AMD shows that there have been 25 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys.

The trend of insider selling could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Lisa Su's recent sale, AMD shares were trading at $111.59, giving the company a market cap of $168.74 billion.

With a GuruFocus Value of $118.77, AMD has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider selling trend, the valuation suggests that AMD's stock could still offer value to investors. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.