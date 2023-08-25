BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP Reduces Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, a renowned hedge fund sponsor, recently executed a significant transaction involving Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 18, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On August 15, 2023, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP reduced its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc by 570,979 shares, representing a change of -5.69%. The transaction was executed at a price of $0.67 per share. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 9,472,098 shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc, accounting for 0.04% of its portfolio. The firm's current holdings represent 19.99% of the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP

Established in 2000 by Julian Baker and Felix Baker, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is a private hedge fund sponsor based in New York City. The firm primarily invests in the healthcare sector, with a smaller allocation in the industrials sector. The firm's top holdings include ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeiGene Ltd, Incyte Corp, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Seagen Inc. The firm's current market value exceeds $17.14 billion.

1692325636288282624.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that designs proteins for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. The company, which went public on March 7, 2014, has a market capitalization of $31.87 million. As of August 18, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $0.724. The company's GF Score is 41/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

1692325616839294976.png

Analysis of the Transaction

The transaction aligns with BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP's investment philosophy of focusing on specific companies in the healthcare sector. The firm's reduction in its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc could be attributed to various factors, including the company's performance metrics and rankings. The company's Profitability Rank is 1/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating poor profitability and growth prospects. Furthermore, the company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting a weak financial situation.

Since the transaction, the stock price has increased by 8.06%, indicating a positive short-term impact on the stock. However, the transaction's long-term impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded company's stock remains to be seen.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP's recent transaction involving Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc reflects the firm's strategic investment decisions. While the transaction has had a positive short-term impact on the stock, the company's poor performance metrics and rankings suggest potential challenges ahead. Value investors should closely monitor the situation and consider these factors when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.