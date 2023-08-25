Saba Capital Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 16, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, significantly reduced its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp (

IRRX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1692446454519431168.png

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on August 16, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. reducing its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp by 85.48%. This resulted in a share change of -1,402,696, leaving the firm with a total of 238,251 shares in IRRX. The transaction was executed at a price of $10.83 per share, impacting the firm's portfolio by -0.4%. The current position of IRRX in the firm's portfolio stands at 0.07%, with the firm holding 1.22% of the total shares of IRRX.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp (

IRRX, Financial) is a US-based blank check company. Established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, IRRX went public on January 3, 2022. The company's market cap stands at $215.339 million, with a current stock price of $10.99. The company's PE percentage is 137.38, indicating profitability. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The company's GF Score is 25/100, indicating poor future performance potential. (GF-Score) 1692446434692956160.png

Financial Health and Performance of IRRX

IRRX's financial strength is ranked 7/10, indicating a relatively healthy balance sheet. (Financial Strength) However, its profitability rank is low at 3/10, suggesting that the company's profitability is not impressive. (Profitability Rank) The company's growth rank is 0/10, indicating no significant growth. (Growth Rank) The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting that the company's financial situation is weak. (Piotroski F-Score) The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.10, ranking 564th in the industry.

Market Momentum and Predictability of IRRX

IRRX's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 53.04, 53.73, and 54.21 respectively, indicating a neutral market momentum. The company's momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 2.88 and 6.98 respectively. However, the company's predictability rank is not available, indicating that its future performance is unpredictable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s decision to reduce its stake in IRRX is a significant move that could have implications for both the firm and the traded company. Despite IRRX's relatively healthy balance sheet, its low profitability and growth ranks, along with its weak financial situation, may have influenced the firm's decision. Investors should keep a close eye on these developments and consider their potential impact on their own investment strategies.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.