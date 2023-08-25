Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 16, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a renowned investment firm, increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of August 18, 2023.

Profile: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., based in New York, is a leading investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong presence in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1692446483120390144.png

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the acquisition of 59,762,230 shares in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities at a price of $16.97 per share. This move increased Saba Capital Management's total holdings in NRGX to 13.37% of the company's shares, representing 2.64% of the firm's portfolio. The transaction had a minor impact of 0.03% on the portfolio.

Traded Stock: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. The company's market cap stands at $756.442 million, with a current stock price of $16.92. 1692446461653942272.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

NRGX has a PE percentage of 5.03, indicating that the company is profitable. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock has seen a year-to-date price change of 15.89%, but it has declined by 15.4% since its IPO. The stock's GF Score is 38/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

Stock Financial Health and Industry Position

NRGX's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, and its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, indicating poor financial health. However, the company's ROE and ROA are 20.87 and 15.03, respectively, placing it at ranks 145 and 123 in the Asset Management industry.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

NRGX's momentum is strong, with a Momentum Rank of 10/10. The stock's RSI 14 Day is 61.96, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available, making it difficult to predict its future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management's recent acquisition of NRGX shares is a strategic move that could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio. However, given NRGX's mixed financial health and poor GF Score, the transaction's impact on the stock's performance remains to be seen. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock and the guru's future transactions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.