On August 16, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a renowned investment firm, increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of August 18, 2023.

Profile: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., based in New York, is a leading investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong presence in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the acquisition of 59,762,230 shares in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities at a price of $16.97 per share. This move increased Saba Capital Management's total holdings in NRGX to 13.37% of the company's shares, representing 2.64% of the firm's portfolio. The transaction had a minor impact of 0.03% on the portfolio.

Traded Stock: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. The company's market cap stands at $756.442 million, with a current stock price of $16.92.

Stock Performance and Valuation

NRGX has a PE percentage of 5.03, indicating that the company is profitable. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock has seen a year-to-date price change of 15.89%, but it has declined by 15.4% since its IPO. The stock's GF Score is 38/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

Stock Financial Health and Industry Position

NRGX's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, and its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, indicating poor financial health. However, the company's ROE and ROA are 20.87 and 15.03, respectively, placing it at ranks 145 and 123 in the Asset Management industry.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

NRGX's momentum is strong, with a Momentum Rank of 10/10. The stock's RSI 14 Day is 61.96, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available, making it difficult to predict its future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management's recent acquisition of NRGX shares is a strategic move that could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio. However, given NRGX's mixed financial health and poor GF Score, the transaction's impact on the stock's performance remains to be seen. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock and the guru's future transactions.