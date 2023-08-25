Saba Capital Management, L.P., a prominent investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund ( MPA, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data and rankings are accurate as of August 18, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On August 16, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 1,501,880 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $11.14 per share, resulting in a trade change of 1.89%. This acquisition has a minor impact of 0.01% on the guru's portfolio, increasing the firm's holdings in the traded stock to 11.42%. The traded stock now represents 0.44% of the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., based in New York, is a leading investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund ( MPA, Financial) is a closed-end fund based in the USA. The fund's primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. The company's market cap stands at $145.728 million, with a current stock price of $11.085.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund's performance is evaluated using various metrics. The stock's GF Score is 53/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 35.38 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.31. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is -0.49%, and it has seen a price change of -26.1% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Evaluation of the Traded Stock's Financial Health

The financial health of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is evaluated using various metrics. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The stock's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no significant growth in recent years. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, suggesting average financial health.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares is a strategic move that expands its portfolio. Despite the traded stock's moderate GF Score and low growth rank, its significant undervaluation presents potential for future gains. This transaction is likely to have a minor impact on the guru's portfolio due to the small trade impact. However, it could potentially influence the traded stock's performance in the future.