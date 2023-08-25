Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Modestly Undervalued?

Keysight Technologies Inc ( KEYS, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of 10.82% and a 3-month loss of 4.83%. Despite these losses, the company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.56. This raises an important question: is the stock modestly undervalued? In this analysis, we aim to answer this question by evaluating the company's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth.

A Snapshot of Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Inc ( KEYS, Financial) is a leading player in the field of testing and measurement. The company aids electronics OEMs and suppliers in meeting industry standards and specifications, mainly in the communications market. Keysight Technologies also provides solutions for the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. With a current stock price of $133.82, the company has a market cap of $23.90 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of the fair value of the stock, is $184.29, indicating that the stock could be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value of Keysight Technologies

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and may offer poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and may promise high future returns.

According to our valuation method, Keysight Technologies ( KEYS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The stock's current price of $133.82 per share and the market cap of $23.90 billion suggest that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing the Financial Strength of Keysight Technologies

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before investing. Keysight Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.24, ranking worse than 51.02% of companies in the Hardware industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks Keysight Technologies's financial strength as 8 out of 10, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Keysight Technologies

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Keysight Technologies has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.56. Its operating margin is 25.26%, ranking better than 96.32% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Keysight Technologies is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Keysight Technologies's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 65.91% of companies in the Hardware industry. Keysight Technologies's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.7%, ranking better than 57.55% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help determine its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Keysight Technologies's ROIC is 21.35, and its cost of capital is 9.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Keysight Technologies ( KEYS, Financial) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 57.55% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Keysight Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

