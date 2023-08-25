Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) Modestly Undervalued?

A comprehensive analysis of Booking Holdings' intrinsic value and financial performance

Booking Holdings Inc (

BKNG, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -2.16%, with a 3-month gain of 9.84%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 115.79. Given these figures, is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a thorough valuation analysis that may answer this question. Read on to delve into the financial health and performance of Booking Holdings (BKNG).

Company Overview

Booking Holdings is the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, offering a plethora of booking and payment services for various travel needs. These include hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. Booking Holdings has also ventured into travel media through the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo.

Booking Holdings' stock price currently stands at $3044.8, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $3972.44. The company's market cap is $108.70 billion, with sales amounting to $19.30 billion. By juxtaposing the stock price with the GF Value, we can embark on a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1692545893464539136.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a snapshot of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Booking Holdings (

BKNG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1692545874917326848.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great indicators of its financial strength. Booking Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.05, ranking better than 61.93% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Booking Holdings is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1692545916055060480.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistently profitable companies offer less risk for investors. Booking Holdings has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, making it a potentially safe investment. The company's profitability rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One crucial factor in a company's valuation is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders. The average annual revenue growth of Booking Holdings is 7.2%, ranking better than 71.84% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is -8%, ranking worse than 67.27% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Booking Holdings's ROIC is 34.47, and its WACC is 12.45.

1692545932836470784.png

Conclusion

In summary, Booking Holdings Inc (

BKNG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 67.27% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Booking Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
