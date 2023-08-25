Unveiling the Valuation: Is Fortive (FTV) Fairly Priced?

Exploring the intrinsic value of Fortive (FTV) using GuruFocus' proprietary GF Value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fortive Corp (

FTV, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 1.94%, but over a three-month period, it gained 15.47%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.25. The question at hand is, is Fortive fairly valued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of Fortive (FTV). Read on to unravel the intrinsic value of this stock.

An Overview of Fortive Corp (FTV, Financial)

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. In 2022, Fortive generated roughly $5.8 billion in revenue and $1.4 billion in adjusted operating income.

1692546130572738560.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.
  2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

Using this method, the GF Value of Fortive (

FTV, Financial) is estimated at $78.76. Considering its current price of $75.88 per share, Fortive stock appears to be fairly valued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1692546113208320000.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Fortive's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To mitigate this risk, investors must review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Fortive's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24 ranks worse than 85.91% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, the overall financial strength of Fortive is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1692546150030114816.png

Profitability and Growth of Fortive

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Fortive has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.25. Its operating margin of 18.02% is better than 90.7% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Fortive's profitability as strong.

Growth is another essential factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Fortive is 6.4%, which ranks better than 56.77% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.2%, which ranks better than 63.21% of companies in the Hardware industry.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) vs Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. During the past 12 months, Fortive's ROIC is 6.33 while its WACC came in at 9.55.

1692546166098493440.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Fortive (

FTV, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 63.21% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Fortive stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.