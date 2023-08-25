Is Arista Networks Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Today, we delve into the valuation of Arista Networks Inc ( ANET, Financial), a leading networking equipment provider. Despite the stock's daily loss of 1.89%, it has gained 26.3% over the last three months, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.41. The question we aim to answer is: Is the stock fairly valued?

Our comprehensive analysis will provide you with detailed insights into the company's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects. We invite you to immerse yourself in this exploration of Arista Networks' intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Founded in 2004, Arista Networks Inc ( ANET, Financial) is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment, steadily gaining market share with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Currently, Arista Networks' stock is trading at $179.31 per share, which is in close proximity to its GF Value of $185.7. This comparison between the stock price and the GF Value provides an initial indication of the company's fair valuation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Applying these principles to Arista Networks ( ANET, Financial), the stock is estimated to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. Arista Networks has a cash-to-debt ratio of 72.36, which ranks better than 89.68% of companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Arista Networks is 8 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Arista Networks is strong.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Arista Networks has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.41. Its operating margin is 36.12%, which ranks better than 98.93% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Arista Networks is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Arista Networks is 22.9%, which ranks better than 88.32% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.7%, which ranks better than 71.74% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Arista Networks's return on invested capital is 52.3, and its cost of capital is 12.38.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Arista Networks ( ANET, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 71.74% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Arista Networks stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.