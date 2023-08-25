Adecoagro SA (AGRO): A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 91

Adecoagro SA (

AGRO, Financial), a prominent player in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 18, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $10.17, with a market cap of $1.09 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 7.91% today, despite a slight loss of 2.01% over the past four weeks. The company's impressive GF Score of 91 out of 100 indicates its high outperformance potential, making it an attractive investment option.

Financial Strength Analysis

Adecoagro SA's Financial Strength rank stands at 4 out of 10. This score is calculated based on several factors, including the company's debt burden, measured by its interest coverage of 1.58, and its debt to revenue ratio of 0.95. The company's Altman Z-Score is 1.28, indicating some financial risk.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting its strong profitability. This score is based on factors such as its Operating Margin of 17.02%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a 5-year average operating margin trend of 27.20%. The company has shown consistent profitability for 6 out of the past 10 years, with a predictability rank of 5.

Growth Rank Analysis

Adecoagro SA boasts a perfect Growth Rank of 10 out of 10, indicating robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This score is based on its 5-year revenue growth rate of 10.10%, 3-year revenue growth rate of 17.50%, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 23.30%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 7 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Adecoagro SA's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum in its stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Adecoagro SA stands out with its high GF Score. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (

FDP, Financial) has a GF Score of 73, Dole PLC (DOLE, Financial) has a score of 25, and Mission Produce Inc (AVO, Financial) has a score of 46. You can find more details on the competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adecoagro SA's high GF Score of 91, coupled with its strong profitability and growth ranks, make it a promising investment option. However, investors should also consider its financial strength and momentum ranks, as well as the competitive landscape. Based on its GF Score, Adecoagro SA is expected to have high outperformance potential in the future.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
