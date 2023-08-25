Is Tesla (TSLA) a Hidden Gem? A Deep Dive into its Valuation and Financial Health

An in-depth analysis of Tesla's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 2.08%, Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial) has shown a promising 3-month gain of 22.09%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.53, the question arises: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of Tesla (TSLA), which will help investors to make informed decisions.

A Snapshot of Tesla Inc

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a sustainable energy company that aims to transition the world to electric mobility. The company sells solar panels, solar roofs, and batteries for stationary storage. It has a diverse fleet of vehicles, including luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, and plans to sell more affordable sedans, small SUVs, a light truck, a semi-truck, and a sports car. With global deliveries in 2022 exceeding 1.3 million vehicles, Tesla's current stock price stands at $214.66, significantly lower than the GF Value of $453.24.

1692560219944517632.png

Understanding Tesla's GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) is significantly undervalued. The stock's fair value is estimated based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Given its current price of $214.66 per share, Tesla's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1692560202169057280.png

Assessing Tesla's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. It's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Tesla has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.97, ranking better than 80.87% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Tesla's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1692560238311374848.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Tesla has been profitable for 3 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $94 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.53. Its operating margin of 13.49% is better than 88.2% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Tesla's profitability as fair.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Tesla is 36.4%, which ranks better than 93.67% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 83.9%, which ranks better than 97.27% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Profitability can also be evaluated by comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Tesla's ROIC is 24.6 while its WACC came in at 19.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97.27% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Tesla stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.