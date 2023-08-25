On August 10, 2023, investment firm JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring 2,191,411 shares in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for both the guru and the traded company.

About JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

Based in London, JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include tech giants like Apple Inc( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc( AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp( MSFT, Financial), NVIDIA Corp( NVDA, Financial), and Mastercard Inc( MA, Financial). With a total equity of $160.73 billion, the firm has a significant presence in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the addition of 2,191,411 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc to JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $3.81 each. This acquisition represents a 0.01% position in the guru's portfolio and a 5.10% stake in Larimar Therapeutics Inc.

Profile of Larimar Therapeutics Inc

Larimar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in the USA, focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from complex rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate, CTI-1601, is a subcutaneously administered, recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin (FXN) to the mitochondria of patients with Friedreich's ataxia. Since its IPO on May 29, 2020, the company has a market capitalization of $167.484 million. The current stock price stands at $3.87.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 1.57%, although it has seen a decrease of 64.17% since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -3.25%. The stock's GF Score is 41/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are not applicable due to insufficient data.

Stock Financial Health

The stock's cash to debt ratio is 20.52, and its interest coverage is not applicable. The Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. The stock's ROE and ROA are -33.59 and -29.51, respectively. The gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and revenue growth over the past three years are not applicable due to insufficient data. However, the stock's EBITDA growth over the past three years is 17.60%, and its earning growth is 18.30%.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 47.29, 52.77, and 54.00, respectively. The stock's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is -47.56, and for 12 - 1 month is 38.79. The predictability rank is not applicable due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC's acquisition of a stake in Larimar Therapeutics Inc represents a strategic move to diversify its portfolio. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO and low GF Score, the firm's investment could potentially yield significant returns in the long run, given the biotechnology industry's growth potential and Larimar Therapeutics Inc's focus on developing treatments for complex rare diseases.