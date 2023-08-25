Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) observed a daily gain of 2.41%, with a 3-month loss of -0.79% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.34. This article aims to answer the question: is Axon Enterprise (AXON) modestly undervalued? We invite you to read the following analysis for a detailed valuation assessment.

Company Overview

Axon Enterprise develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software, primarily for law enforcement, corrections, military forces, and private security personnel. With a current stock price of $200.1 and a market cap of $15 billion, our analysis suggests that Axon Enterprise is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. To better understand this valuation, we will delve deeper into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. We believe that a stock's price will generally fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on our calculation, Axon Enterprise ( AXON, Financial) is modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Axon Enterprise has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.6, which ranks better than 63.05% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Axon Enterprise's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Axon Enterprise has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.40 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.34. Its operating margin is 8.17%, which ranks better than 59.01% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Axon Enterprise at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Axon Enterprise is 22.9%, which ranks better than 87.36% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 169.4%, which ranks better than 99.56% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Axon Enterprise's ROIC was 8.06, while its WACC came in at 11.04.

Conclusion

Overall, Axon Enterprise ( AXON, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 99.56% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Axon Enterprise stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

