Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Modestly Overvalued?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc ( REGN, Financial) reported a daily gain of 1.97% and a 3-month gain of 8.69%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 37.83, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article presents a detailed valuation analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Read on to explore the company's financial performance, intrinsic value, and future prospects.

Understanding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc ( REGN , Financial)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that combat eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, Praluent, Dupixent, Libtayo, and Kevzara. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi and other collaborators. The company's partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline include RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

With a stock price of $812.4 and a GF Value of $696.39, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's market cap stands at $88.20 billion, and it reported sales of $12.70 billion. The operating margin is 34.2%, reflecting an efficient business operation.

GF Value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN , Financial)

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from our proprietary method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should trade. This calculation is based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock is believed to be modestly overvalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

Because Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN , Financial)

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.3, which ranks worse than 62.66% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN , Financial)

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $37.83. Its operating margin is 34.2%, which ranks better than 95.82% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 69.67% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.8%, which ranks better than 73.75% of companies in the Biotechnology industry.

ROIC vs WACC of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN , Financial)

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's return on invested capital is 21.26, and its cost of capital is 5.72.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN, Financial) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 73.75% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

