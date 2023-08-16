Insider Sell: President, CEO Gregory Maffei Sells 425 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 16, 2023, Gregory Maffei, President and CEO of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (

BATRK, Financial), sold 425 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

Gregory Maffei is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the media and entertainment industry. As the President and CEO of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic direction and operational execution. His decision to sell shares is therefore noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with interests in various sectors, including media, entertainment, and sports. The company's most notable asset is the Atlanta Braves, a Major League Baseball franchise. The company also has investments in a range of other businesses, including television broadcasting, film production, and digital media.

Over the past year, Gregory Maffei has sold 425 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This suggests that the insider may perceive the company's current stock price as overvalued, prompting him to sell his shares.

The insider transaction history for Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 1 insider sell over the same timeframe. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overpriced.

1692687851000430592.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc were trading for $40.13 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.36 billion.

With a price of $40.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.23, Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1692687891844562944.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Gregory Maffei, coupled with the stock's modest overvaluation based on its GF Value, could suggest that the stock is currently overpriced. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.