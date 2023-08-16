On August 16, 2023, Gregory Maffei, President and CEO of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc ( BATRK, Financial), sold 425 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

Gregory Maffei is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the media and entertainment industry. As the President and CEO of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic direction and operational execution. His decision to sell shares is therefore noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with interests in various sectors, including media, entertainment, and sports. The company's most notable asset is the Atlanta Braves, a Major League Baseball franchise. The company also has investments in a range of other businesses, including television broadcasting, film production, and digital media.

Over the past year, Gregory Maffei has sold 425 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This suggests that the insider may perceive the company's current stock price as overvalued, prompting him to sell his shares.

The insider transaction history for Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 1 insider sell over the same timeframe. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overpriced.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc were trading for $40.13 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.36 billion.

With a price of $40.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.23, Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Gregory Maffei, coupled with the stock's modest overvaluation based on its GF Value, could suggest that the stock is currently overpriced. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider other factors before making investment decisions.