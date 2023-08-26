Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Templeton Global Income Fund

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P., a prominent investment firm based in New York, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data and rankings are accurate as of August 19, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On August 16, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 186,271 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund to its portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $4.08 each. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in GIM to 34,773,174 shares, representing 33.84% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. The traded stock now occupies a 3.7% position in the guru's portfolio, with a trade impact of 0.02.

Profile of the Guru

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1692688149802647552.png

Information about the Traded Stock

Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial) is a USA-based closed-end fund. It primarily seeks high current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, including debt securities of the United States and foreign issuers, including emerging markets. The company's market capitalization stands at $410.988 million, with a current stock price of $4. The company's GF-Score is 40/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating no enough data to calculate it.1692688133277089792.png

Conclusion

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management, L.P. has further solidified its position in Templeton Global Income Fund. Despite the traded stock's poor future performance potential and low profitability rank, the firm's decision to increase its stake could be based on other factors not captured by these metrics. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely monitored in the coming months. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.