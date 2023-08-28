Antara Capital LP, a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant acquisition in AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units Depositary Share (APE). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Antara Capital LP and AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units Depositary Share, and analyze the potential impact of this acquisition on the firm's portfolio and the stock's performance.

Details of the Transaction

On August 4, 2023, Antara Capital LP purchased 64,528,300 shares of AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units Depositary Share (APE) at a price of $4.93 per share. Following this acquisition, Antara Capital LP now holds a total of 64,528,300 shares in APE, representing 6.50% of the company's outstanding shares.

Profile of Antara Capital LP

Antara Capital LP is an investment firm located at 500 Fifth Avenue, Suite 2320, New York, NY 10110. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 72 stocks, with a total equity of $3.04 billion. Its top holdings include Innoviz Technologies Ltd( INVZ, Financial), Innoviz Technologies Ltd( INVZW, Financial), Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp( PEGR, Financial), Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp( CLIN, Financial), and United Homes Group Inc( UHG, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units Depositary Share (APE) represents a preferred-share class of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ( AMC, Financial). Investors must be aware that the firm entered a holding in APE and not AMC.

Overview of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is a leading player in the theatrical exhibition business, owning, operating, or having interests in theatres across the United States and Europe. The company's key revenue streams include admissions, food and beverage, and other theatre services. As of August 19, 2023, AMC has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a current stock price of $4.09. The company's stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $5.71 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.72.

Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's Stock Performance

Since Antara Capital LP's acquisition, AMC's stock price has decreased by 17.04%. The stock has also underperformed since its IPO in 2013, with a price change ratio of -78.68%. However, year-to-date, the stock has seen a modest gain of 4.07%. AMC's GF Score is 56/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 2/10, its Profitability Rank is 4/10, and its Growth Rank is 1/10.

Financial Health of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

AMC's financial health is a concern, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.05 and a ROA of -8.12. The company's gross margin growth over the past three years is 1.90, while its revenue growth over the same period is -58.60. AMC's Piotroski F-Score is 2, indicating poor business operations.

Momentum of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's Stock

AMC's stock momentum is measured by its RSI 5 Day (41.96), RSI 9 Day (41.80), and RSI 14 Day (43.26). The company's momentum index over the past 1 month is -17.75, indicating a downward trend.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

Leucadia National is the largest guru holding shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. However, the exact share percentage is not available.

In conclusion, Antara Capital LP's recent acquisition of AMC's APE preferred shares is a noteworthy move that has significantly impacted its portfolio. However, given the parent company's current financial health and stock performance, the potential benefits of this transaction remain to be seen.