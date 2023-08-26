Arctis Global LLC Boosts Stake in Rekor Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 18, 2023, Arctis Global LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in Rekor Systems Inc (

REKR, Financial). The firm added 1,639,900 shares to its portfolio, representing a 20.48% change in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $2.89 each, bringing Arctis Global's total holdings in Rekor Systems to 9,647,491 shares. This transaction had a 1.76% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in Rekor Systems to 10.35%. The firm now holds a 13.99% stake in Rekor Systems.

About Arctis Global LLC

Arctis Global LLC is an investment firm located at 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, Delaware. The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $265 million, spread across 12 stocks. Its top holdings include iShares MSCI Brazil ETF(

EWZ, Financial), VanEck Gold Miners ETF(GDX, Financial), The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund(XLE, Financial), Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT, Financial), and Teck Resources Ltd(TECK, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Industrials and Basic Materials sectors. 1692808790073671680.png

Rekor Systems Inc: A Brief Overview

Rekor Systems Inc is a US-based company that provides real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. The company uses artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into actionable data. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into accurate vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics. The company's revenue is derived from product and service sales and recurring revenue. As of August 19, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $216.507 million and its stock is trading at $3.14. The company went public on August 28, 2017. 1692808770452717568.png

Analysis of Rekor Systems' Stock

Rekor Systems' stock is currently undervalued, with a GF Value of $6.15 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.51. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 8.65% and has increased by 4.67% since its IPO. The stock has had a strong performance this year, with a YTD gain of 112.16%. The stock's GF Score is 60/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Evaluating Rekor Systems' Financial Health

Rekor Systems has a balance sheet rank of 4/10, a profitability rank of 1/10, and a growth rank of 3/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 4/10, and its momentum rank is 9/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating poor business operations, and its Altman Z score is -2.74, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.09, ranking it 2609th in the industry.

Performance of Rekor Systems in the Software Industry

Rekor Systems operates in the software industry. The company has a ROE of -132.11 and a ROA of -79.99. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 13.60%, an EBITDA growth of -56.30%, and an earnings growth of -35.20%. The company's gross margin growth is 4.00%, and its operating margin growth is -74.90%.

Rekor Systems' Stock Momentum and Predictability

Rekor Systems' stock has a 5-day RSI of 74.05, a 9-day RSI of 64.68, and a 14-day RSI of 61.10. The stock's 6 - 1 month momentum index is 79.17, and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is 85.34. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arctis Global LLC's recent acquisition of Rekor Systems Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite Rekor Systems' poor financial health and profitability, the stock's strong momentum and undervaluation may offer potential upside for value investors. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's low GF Score and potential financial distress. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.