Insider Buying: Forward Air Corp's Chief People Officer Kyle Mitchin Acquires 398 Shares

2 hours ago
On August 18, 2023, Kyle Mitchin, the Chief People Officer of Forward Air Corp (

FWRD, Financial), purchased 398 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Kyle Mitchin is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in human resources and talent management. As the Chief People Officer at Forward Air Corp, he is responsible for overseeing the company's human resources department, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational development. His decision to invest in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

Forward Air Corp is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. The company offers services including expedited full truckload (TLX), pick-up and delivery (P&D), intermodal drayage (Intermodal), and pool distribution (Pool). Forward Air Corp's commitment to providing high-quality service has made it a preferred choice for many businesses across North America.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 398 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign for investors as it often indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe its stock is undervalued.

1692869047575642112.png

The insider transaction history for Forward Air Corp shows that there have been 10 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 3 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of more insider buying than selling is generally viewed as a positive indicator for the company's stock price.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Forward Air Corp were trading for $64.12 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1.658 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 11.41, which is lower than the industry median of 13.63 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

1692869064285749248.png

With a price of $64.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $110.92, Forward Air Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Forward Air Corp, coupled with the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued stock price, presents a compelling investment opportunity. Investors should consider this insider buying activity as a positive signal for the company's future prospects.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
