Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Fairly Valued?

Applied Materials Inc ( AMAT, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.57%, and an impressive 3-month gain of 15.46%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 7.58. But the question that arises is, is the stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question, delving into the company's financial and operational performance.

Company Overview

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The company's systems are used in nearly every major process step, excluding lithography. Its key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect inspection scanning electron microscopes.

Applied Materials' stock price currently stands at $146.33, and its GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $139.03. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion and sales of $26.60 billion. This comparison between the stock price and the GF Value paves the way for a profound exploration of the company's value.

The GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on three key factors: historical multiples at which the stock has traded, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

Applied Materials' stock shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a stock, it's crucial to assess the company's financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Applied Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.16, which is lower than 61.04% of 865 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of Applied Materials is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Applied Materials has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. The company had a revenue of $26.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.58 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 28.92%, which ranks better than 92.52% of 936 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Applied Materials is 23.9%, which ranks better than 75.14% of 865 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.1%, which ranks better than 61.85% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. Applied Materials's ROIC is 32.74 while its WACC came in at 14. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Materials' stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 61.85% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Applied Materials stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.