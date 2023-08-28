Insulet Corp (PODD): A Significantly Undervalued Gem in the Medical Devices Industry?

Exploring the intrinsic value of Insulet (PODD) using GuruFocus's proprietary valuation method

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 1.64% and a 3-month loss of 33.51%, Insulet Corp (

PODD, Financial) showcases an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.89. This raises the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Insulet (PODD), providing valuable insights for potential investors.

Company Overview

Founded in 2000, Insulet Corp (

PODD, Financial) aimed to simplify continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. The outcome was the Omnipod system, a small disposable insulin infusion device controlled via a smartphone. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide use the Omnipod system.

With a current stock price of $201.75, the company's fair value, according to GuruFocus's GF Value, is $365.4. This suggests that Insulet (

PODD, Financial) might be significantly undervalued. Here's a look at Insulet's income breakdown:

1693633523413417984.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. It offers an insight into a stock's fair trading value. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's likely overvalued, and future returns might be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, it's potentially undervalued, and future returns could be higher.

Insulet (

PODD, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus's valuation method. With its current price of $201.75 per share, Insulet's stock seems to offer much higher long-term returns than its business growth.

1693633505566654464.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Insulet's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46 is worse than 77.91% of 833 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks Insulet's overall financial strength at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1693633543210532864.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is generally less risky. Insulet has been profitable for 5 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.50 billion and an EPS of $0.89. Insulet's operating margin of 5.82% ranks better than 57.89% of 824 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Insulet's profitability at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders. Insulet's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 70.82% of 723 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 8.1% ranks worse than 51.65% of 726 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Insulet's ROIC was 5.68, and its WACC was 8.96.

1693633560159715328.png

Conclusion

In summary, Insulet (

PODD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 51.65% of 726 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Insulet stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.