Despite a daily loss of 1.64% and a 3-month loss of 33.51%, Insulet Corp ( PODD, Financial) showcases an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.89. This raises the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Insulet (PODD), providing valuable insights for potential investors.

Company Overview

Founded in 2000, Insulet Corp ( PODD, Financial) aimed to simplify continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. The outcome was the Omnipod system, a small disposable insulin infusion device controlled via a smartphone. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide use the Omnipod system.

With a current stock price of $201.75, the company's fair value, according to GuruFocus's GF Value, is $365.4. This suggests that Insulet ( PODD, Financial) might be significantly undervalued. Here's a look at Insulet's income breakdown:

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. It offers an insight into a stock's fair trading value. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's likely overvalued, and future returns might be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, it's potentially undervalued, and future returns could be higher.

Insulet ( PODD, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus's valuation method. With its current price of $201.75 per share, Insulet's stock seems to offer much higher long-term returns than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Insulet's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46 is worse than 77.91% of 833 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks Insulet's overall financial strength at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is generally less risky. Insulet has been profitable for 5 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.50 billion and an EPS of $0.89. Insulet's operating margin of 5.82% ranks better than 57.89% of 824 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Insulet's profitability at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders. Insulet's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 70.82% of 723 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 8.1% ranks worse than 51.65% of 726 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Insulet's ROIC was 5.68, and its WACC was 8.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Insulet ( PODD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 51.65% of 726 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Insulet stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

