Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Modestly Overvalued?

A Comprehensive Analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Intrinsic Value

2 hours ago
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (

REGN, Financial) has experienced a daily gain of 2.14% and a 3-month gain of 8.94%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 37.83. However, the question remains: Is the stock modestly overvalued? This article presents a detailed valuation analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights to investors.

Company Overview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (

REGN, Financial) is an industry leader in biotechnology, focusing on the discovery, development, and commercialization of products to combat eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. With several marketed products and promising partnerships, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals continues to innovate and expand. Despite a current stock price of $829.77, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $696.48, suggesting that the stock may be modestly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given its current price of $829.77 per share and a market cap of $90.10 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals appears to be modestly overvalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.3, which is worse than 63.36% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' overall financial strength at 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Companies with consistent profitability over the long term offer less risk to investors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been profitable for 10 years. With a revenue of $12.70 billion in the past twelve months and an operating margin of 34.2%, which ranks better than 95.72% of companies in the Biotechnology industry, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals demonstrates strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' 3-year average annual revenue growth of 23.3% ranks better than 69.67% of companies in the Biotechnology industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.8%, which ranks better than 73.81% of companies in the industry.

ROIC Vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROIC is 21.26, while its WACC is 5.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (

REGN, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 73.81% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. For more information about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
