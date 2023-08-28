Low PE Stocks of the Dow Jones

Four companies make the list

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Chevron is a significant component of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.
  • Verizon is paying a remarkable dividend.
Article's Main Image

Of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, these four have the lowest price-earnings ratio and probably qualify as value stocks based on that metric and few others. 

Chevron

With a market capitalization of $306 billion, Chevron Corp. (

CVX, Financial) is one monster company that is headquartered in Houston and has extensive global operations. The price-earnings ratio is a mere 10.27.

This year’s earnings for the integrated oil and gas giant are up by 124.60% and up over the past five years by 37.10%. 

In June, RBC Markets upgraded the stock from sector perform to outperform with a price target of $165 to $180. Goldman Sachs, in July, took its rating for Chevron from neutral to buy with a price target of $187 and in August, Mizuho analysts upgraded the New York Stock Exchange-traded equity from neutral to buy with a price target of $205 to $209.

Now going for just under twice book value, the company’s shareholder equity greatly exceeds the amount of long-term debt. The price-to-free cash flow of 11.09 is better than decent for such an old-school Dow name. 

Chevron pays a 3.73% dividend, a higher rate than, for example, American Express Co. (

AXP, Financial) or Bank of America Corp. (BAC, Financial).

Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (

GS, Financial), with a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, has a price-earnings ratio of 13.78. The big New York City-based investment banking firm, active in capital markets, trades at just over its book value with a significant load of long-term debt (9 times equity).

The company’s earnings this year are down by 49.40% – the past five-year earnings per share record shows growth of 8.70%. Citigroup, in July, downgraded its estimate of Goldman’s stock from buy to neutral with a price target of $370 to $400. In the same month, UBS analysts reiterated their buy rating with a price target of $385 to $400.

Goldman Sachs pays a 3.41% dividend.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (

JPM, Financial) is capitalized at $432 billion of market value and trades with a price-earnings ratio of 9.59. Earnings of the New York City bank are off this year by 31% and up over the past five years by 12.10%. Long-term debt is 1.15 times shareholder equity.

The stock was downgraded by Citigroup in July from buy to neutral with a price target of $160. At about the same time, Jeffries upgraded JPMorgan Chase from hold to buy with a price target of $149 to $165.

The company is paying a 2.68% dividend.

Verizon Communicatons

Verizon Communications Inc. (

VZ, Financial) has a market capitalization of $138 billion, a price-earnings ratio of just 6.60 and trades at 1.46 times book. The price-to-free cash flow ratio is 11.17, while the price-sales ratio is just 1.06. The amount of long-term debt exceeds equity by 1.45 times.

The telecommunications services company is having a tough time making money this year: earnings are down by 4.90%. Over the past five years, they have grown by 9.20%.

Edward Jones downgraded the stock in July from buy to hold with no price target mentioned. Verizon is said to be suffering from far less smartphone demand than anticipated.

It is paying a dividend of 7.68%, an attractive yield for a component of the Dow Jones Industrial.

Final thoughts

These four big companies among the 30 Dow stocks are those that possess the first, best metric (for some) in identifying decent value stocks: low price-earnings ratios. Note that Chevron, for example, is a sizable component of Berkshire Hathaway’s (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) portfolio. We will check back in one year and see how these four stocks did versus the average as a whole. 

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.