Is Newell Brands a Hidden Value Trap? Unpacking the Risks and Rewards

An In-depth Analysis of Newell Brands' Financial Health and Investment Potential

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Newell Brands Inc (

NWL, Financial). Currently priced at $10.21, the stock recorded a loss of 3.13% in a day and a 3-month increase of 18.62%. The fair valuation of Newell Brands (NWL), as indicated by its GF Value, is $17.83. But before making an investment decision, a more in-depth analysis is necessary.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from GuruFocus' exclusive method. The GF Value Line on the summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should trade at. This value is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1693752377552666624.png

Identifying Potential Value Traps

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Newell Brands (

NWL, Financial) should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.69. These indicators suggest that Newell Brands, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap, underlining the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Altman Z-Score: A Measure of Financial Health

The Altman Z-score, invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

A Snapshot of Newell Brands

Now, let's take a closer look at Newell Brands. An American global consumer goods company, Newell Brands operates through five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, Outdoor and Recreation. The Learning and Development segment generates most of the revenue for the firm, offering products ranging from baby gear and infant care products to writing instruments and activity-based adhesive and cutting products.

1693752401225318400.png

Newell Brands's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Newell Brands's Altman Z-score reveals that the company's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. This score, combined with the company's other financial metrics, indicates that Newell Brands might be a potential value trap.

Conclusion: Unveiling the Value Trap

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Newell Brands presents certain risk factors that should not be overlooked. Its low Altman Z-Score, coupled with other financial indicators, suggests a potential value trap. As always, thorough due diligence is crucial in making informed investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.