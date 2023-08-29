Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 11, 2023, Citadel Advisors LLC, a renowned investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both Citadel Advisors LLC and Benitec Biopharma Inc, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased 173,880 shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc at a price of $2.81 per share. This transaction marked a new holding for the firm, increasing their total shares in Benitec Biopharma Inc to 173,880. Despite this acquisition, the impact on Citadel Advisors LLC's portfolio remains at 0, indicating that the transaction did not significantly alter the overall composition of their portfolio. The firm now holds a 6.90% stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Profile of Citadel Advisors LLC

Founded in 1990, Citadel Advisors LLC has grown from a startup with $4.6 million in capital to a global investment powerhouse with over $176 billion in total assets. The firm, a subsidiary of Citadel LLC, employs a diverse set of strategies, including event-driven, credit arbitrage, and structured credit approaches, to invest in a variety of public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets worldwide. Citadel Advisors LLC's top holdings include Microsoft Corp(

MSFT, Financial), INVESCO QQQ Trust(QQQ, Financial), T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial), Boston Scientific Corp(BSX, Financial), and McDonald's Corp(MCD, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily focused on the technology and healthcare sectors.1693775208281800704.png

Profile of Benitec Biopharma Inc

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a biotechnology company based in the USA, has been developing a proprietary therapeutic technology platform since its IPO in 2012. The company's technology combines RNA interference with gene therapy to silence disease-causing genes from a single administration. Benitec Biopharma Inc's current stock price is $2.81, and according to GuruFocus, it is fairly valued with a GF Value of $2.86. The company's GF Score is 53/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.1693775189461958656.png

Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc's Financials

Benitec Biopharma Inc's financial performance reveals a Financial Strength Rank of 4/10 and a Profitability Rank of 1/10. The company's Growth Rank is also 1/10, indicating a lack of significant growth in recent years. The company's Altman Z score of -33.95 suggests a high bankruptcy risk. However, the company's cash to debt ratio of 10.52 is relatively healthy, ranking 715 among global companies.

Implications of the Transaction

The acquisition of a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc by Citadel Advisors LLC could be seen as a strategic move by the firm to diversify its portfolio. Despite Benitec Biopharma Inc's poor financial performance and growth metrics, the firm's unique therapeutic technology platform may hold potential for future growth. However, the transaction's impact on Citadel Advisors LLC's portfolio remains minimal, and the implications for value investors are yet to be determined.

As of August 22, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.