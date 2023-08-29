APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

APG Asset Management N.V., a renowned investment firm, recently acquired a significant stake in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for the market and investors.

Transaction Details

On August 11, 2023, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased 64,506,034 shares of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (

CD, Financial), marking a new holding in the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $8.11 each, making the total value of the transaction substantial. This acquisition has a 1.04% impact on APG's portfolio and represents 15.90% of Chindata's total shares.

Profile of APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V., based in Amsterdam, is a leading investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 726 stocks, with a total equity of $49.58 billion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), and Ferguson PLC (FERG, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1693805445220663296.png

Profile of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (

CD, Financial), a China-based company, is a leading provider of carrier-neutral hyper-scale data center solutions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets. The company's business segments include colocation rental, colocation services, and others. As of August 22, 2023, the company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. The company's GF Score is 23/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 5/10 and 3/10 respectively. 1693805426157551616.png

GAMCO Investors: The Largest Guru

GAMCO Investors currently holds the largest share of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd.

Analysis and Interpretation

The acquisition of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd by APG Asset Management N.V. represents a significant addition to the firm's portfolio. The transaction could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio dynamics. Chindata's interest coverage of 3.58 and Altman Z score of 1.50 indicate a moderate risk level. However, the company's Piotroski F-Score of 6 suggests a stable financial situation. The company's Operating Margin growth and Growth Rank are not available, indicating potential challenges in profitability and growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APG Asset Management N.V.'s acquisition of a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd is a significant move that could have potential implications for both the firm and the market. Investors and market watchers should closely monitor the performance of this stock and its impact on APG's portfolio. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.