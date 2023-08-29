W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust Reduces Stake in Kellogg Co.

The W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, a prominent value investing firm, has recently executed a significant transaction in its portfolio. On August 21, 2023, the firm reduced its holdings in Kellogg Co., a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal and other packaged foods. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the stock's performance and valuation.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 21, 2023, with the firm reducing its stake in Kellogg Co. by 100,000 shares. This move resulted in a -0.18% change in the firm's holdings and had a -0.17% impact on its portfolio. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 54,331,838 shares in Kellogg Co., representing 90.14% of its portfolio and 15.87% of the company's outstanding shares. The shares were traded at a price of $61.1 each.

Profile of the Guru: W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust

The W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust is a nonprofit charity organization based in Battle Creek. Founded by W. K. Kellogg, the foundation provides the majority of funding to the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, which supports children, families, and communities to create conditions that propel vulnerable children to achieve success. The trust invests almost exclusively in the consumer staples sector, with over 90% of its total asset allocations in this sector. Its primary investment is in the Kellogg Company, its original parent company. The trust's equity stands at $3.69 billion, with Kellogg Co. being its top holding. 1693865825674461184.png

Overview of Kellogg Co.

Founded in 1906, Kellogg Co. is a global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Special K, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Kashi, and Morningstar Farms. The company, which added the Pringles brand to its mix in 2012, plans to split its global snacking arm from its North American cereal segment by the end of 2023. The company's market capitalization stands at $20.92 billion, with a current stock price of $61.12. 1693865805978009600.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance and Valuation

Kellogg Co.'s current PE ratio is 24.45, and it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 73.02. The stock has gained 0.03% since the transaction and has seen a 3792.99% increase since its IPO. However, it has experienced a -14.24% change year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 73/100, indicating a likely average performance in the future.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who hold shares in Kellogg Co. include

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of the stock is Southeastern Asset Management.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by the W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust in Kellogg Co. represents a significant move in the firm's portfolio. With a strong Profitability Rank of 7/10 and a Growth Rank of 5/10, Kellogg Co. remains a notable player in the consumer packaged goods industry. However, its Momentum Rank of 2/10 suggests that investors should monitor the stock's performance closely. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making any investment decisions.

