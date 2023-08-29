Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

On August 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added to its portfolio by acquiring a significant stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 18, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. adding 6039528 shares of NRGX to its portfolio. The trade was executed at a price of $17.02 per share, resulting in a trade change of 1.06. This acquisition had a 0.03 impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing its position in the traded stock to 2.68%. Consequently, the firm's holdings in NRGX now account for 13.51% of the total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1693956550877511680.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial), a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA, seeks to provide high current income and total return. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $764.490 million. As of the date of this article, the stock's current price is $17.1, with a PE percentage of 5.08. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.1693956530522554368.png

The stock's GF Score is 36/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength is ranked 3/10, Profitability Rank is 1/10, and Growth Rank is 0/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 2, indicating poor business operations. The Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk.

Conclusion

The acquisition of NRGX by Saba Capital Management, L.P. represents a strategic move by the firm to diversify its portfolio and potentially capitalize on the future performance of the traded company. However, given NRGX's low GF Score and financial rankings, the transaction may carry certain risks. Investors should closely monitor the performance of this stock and the impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 22, 2023, and are based on the provided relative data.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.