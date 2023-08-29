T-Mobile's Telecommunications Takeover

Telecommunication companies are usually known for slow, steady growth, unlike the thrilling ups and downs of the tech sector. Many telecom investors look for consistent dividends and marginal appreciation. For AT&T Inc. ( T, Financial) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial), two major players in this game, this has been the norm, but their business strategy seems to be faltering against the growing might of T-Mobile US Inc. ( TMUS, Financial).

The rise of T-Mobile

T-Mobile is like the cool kid on the block. After breaking away from Deutsche Telekom AG ( DTEGY, Financial) in 2002, the company really made waves in 2013 when it teamed up with MetroPCS. John Legere, the CEO back then, led the remarkable campaign positioning the company as the “Un-Carrier,” with the objective of shaking up the status quo and solving customer pain points in a unique manner.

It kicked off ideas like "Binge On," which gave customers lots of streaming and even free Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) on certain plans. T-Mobile's secret sauce is its ability to give customers more for less. Back in 2017, the company did something game-changing – it went all-in on unlimited plans, while other companies were still playing catch-up. That move forced everyone else to follow suit. And let's not forget "T-Mobile Tuesdays," where it gave discounts just for being a customer.

T-Mobile's 5G strategy

5G is monumental in the telecommunications industry. Its capabilities surpass 4G by leaps and bounds, with over 100 times faster download speeds and 200 times better latency. This translates into applications such as faster browsing, augmented reality and autonomous vehicles. T-Mobile's position in 5G could be comparable to the disruptive roles Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) and Netflix have played in their respective industries.

T-Mobile saw the potential early on and went all in. It bought up special airwaves called "spectrum," which is like a golden ticket to offer super-fast 5G. The company bought a lot of it, making it the kingpin of 5G in the U.S. Plus, it did all this without paying dividends like the other big players, giving it the firepower to build a powerful 5G network.

5G is a big deal because it is super fast – over 100 times faster than what consumers had before. T-Mobile's genius move was getting the right kind of spectrum – think of it like a special lane for data traffic. The company has this Goldilocks middle lane that is just right for good speed and broad coverage. While others are struggling, T-Mobile is cruising in this lane.

Customer preference

Consumers are voting with their wallets. T-Mobile has been taking more customers from AT&T and Verizon Communications, and this trend is not just a one-time thing. Rather, it is a constant victory lap. Over the past several years, the company's customer acquisition numbers have been consistently surpassing those of AT&T and Verizon combined. In the second quarter, for example, T-Mobile added 760,000 phones, while AT&T added only 326,000 and Verizon lost 136,000.

This shows a clear preference among consumers for T-Mobile's services.

Why is this happening? A mix of quality and affordability. At first glance, T-Mobile's pricing may not seem much different from its rivals, but when you factor in taxes and carrier-imposed fees, which are already included in its listed prices, the real difference becomes evident. This gives T-Mobile a clear advantage, making its offerings more appealing to the average consumer.

A closer look at the numbers

Throughout 2023, T-Mobile's net customer growth more than doubled AT&T's. Since 2022, the company has consistently outpaced both competitors in gaining new customers. These trends are not temporary; they are part of a bigger shift that shows T-Mobile's strength against its competitors.

What's the impact on the bottom line? T-Mobile's growth in post-paid phone customers is reflected in its earnings. Earnings are expected to grow 16% in 2023, 31% in 2024 and 27% in 2025. Compare that to AT&T, with flat growth expected in 2023 and 1% growth afterward, and Verizon, with negative growth expected for 2023 and 1.5% in 2024. Even considering the attractive dividends of AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile's growth looks much more enticing.

Thus, the competitive landscape, with a challenging duopoly and emerging digital trends, sets the stage for continued expansion and growth.

Conclusion

CEO Mike Sievert encapsulated T-Mobile's ambition: "We're building the best network at the best value. No one's ever been able to offer that before, the lowest prices and the best network." As 5G becomes mainstream, T-Mobile-Sprint's combined strengths are poised to capture a growing market share.

In the battle of telecommunication giants, T-Mobile stands out. With its customer-centric approach and innovative strategies, it is shaping the future of wireless communication. AT&T and Verizon, once the stalwarts of this industry, appear to be struggling to keep up.

T-Mobile seems promising, offering both growth and stability. Even at 18 times forward earnings, which is premium relative to AT&T and Verizon at around 6 times forward earnings, T-Mobile offers an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors seeking durable, quality businesses.