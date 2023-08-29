Is Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) Stock Fairly Valued?

Unveiling the Intrinsic Value of Lowe's (LOW)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 3.14% and a 3-month gain of 10.51%, Lowe's Companies Inc (

LOW, Financial) has been on a steady incline. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 10.27, raising the question: is the stock fairly valued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Lowe's (LOW), providing an in-depth look at its financial performance and intrinsic value.

Introducing Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial)

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer worldwide, operating over 1,700 stores in the United States. The company offers products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two-thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients. With a market cap of $131.50 billion, Lowe's captures a low-double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market.

The following chart provides an income breakdown of Lowe's:

1693993993433513984.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Lowe's (

LOW, Financial) stock is currently estimated to be fairly valued according to the GF Value calculation. At its current price of $224.43 per share, the stock aligns closely with its intrinsic value. Therefore, the long-term return of Lowe's stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1693993965897908224.png

Financial Strength of Lowe's

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Lowe's has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, ranking worse than 86.54% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Lowe's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Below is a chart showing the debt and cash of Lowe's over the past years:

1693994021019451392.png

Profitability and Growth of Lowe's

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if the companies demonstrate consistent profitability over the long term. Lowe's has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. The company had revenues of $95.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.27 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 10.6% is better than 79.6% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is an essential factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Lowe's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 18.4%, which ranks better than 79.67% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.7%, ranking better than 74.94% of companies in the same industry.

Another key profitability measure is the comparison of a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Lowe's ROIC was 23.16, while its WACC was 7.71.

Below is the historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lowe's:

1693994044796960768.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Lowe's Companies Inc (

LOW, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 74.94% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Lowe's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.