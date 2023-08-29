Lowe's Companies Inc ( LOW, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $224.05, Lowe's Companies Inc has witnessed a surge of 2.97% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 10.51%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Lowe's Companies Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Here is a breakdown of Lowe's Companies Inc's GF Score:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and an impressive growth rank, GuruFocus assigned Lowe's Companies Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Lowe's Companies Inc's Business

Lowe's Companies Inc, with a market cap of $131.29 billion and sales of $95.75 billion, is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two-thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a low-double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census data and management's estimates for market size.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Lowe's Companies Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Lowe's Companies Inc Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2019: 5.64; 2020: 8.75; 2021: 10.77; 2022: 12.56; 2023: 10.47. Furthermore, Lowe's Companies Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2019: 32.12; 2020: 31.80; 2021: 33.01; 2022: 33.30; 2023: 33.23. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

Lowe's Companies Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Lowe's Companies Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 18.4%, which outperforms better than 79.67% of 1043 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Moreover, Lowe's Companies Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 24.7, and the rate over the past five years is 22.9. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

With its strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights Lowe's Companies Inc's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the company's potential to deliver substantial returns to investors in the long run.