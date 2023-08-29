On August 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, increased its holding in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial) to 13,292,109 shares. The transaction, which saw a trade change of 0.09 and a share change of 12,498, had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $15.05, making ECAT account for 5.22% of the firm's portfolio and 12.98% of the firm's holdings in the traded stock.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

Details of the Trade

The trade involved the acquisition of 12,498 shares of ECAT at a price of $15.05 per share. This transaction increased the firm's holdings in ECAT to 12.98% and made ECAT account for 5.22% of the firm's portfolio.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Overview

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, the company's stock price stands at $15.1. However, the company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is also 0.00, meaning that the stock's GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Performance of ECAT

Since the transaction, ECAT's stock has gained 0.33%. However, since its IPO, the stock has lost 24.5% of its value. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 11.44%. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet rank is 8/10, indicating a strong financial position.

Financial Health of ECAT

ECAT's profitability rank is 1/10, indicating low profitability. The company's growth rank and GF Value rank are both 0/10, indicating the lack of growth and GF Value data. The company's Z score also cannot be computed due to lack of data.

Industry Position and Momentum of ECAT

ECAT operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's ROE is -16.09, and its ROA is -14.82. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00 due to lack of growth data. The company's RSI 5 Day is 25.18, its RSI 9 Day is 26.11, and its RSI 14 Day is 31.12. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 9.38, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 2.41.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of ECAT shares by Saba Capital Management, L.P. represents a strategic move by the firm to diversify its portfolio. Despite ECAT's current financial challenges, the firm's investment could yield significant returns if ECAT's financial performance improves in the future.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 22, 2023.