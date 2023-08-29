On August 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 35,597 shares of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. ( CEM, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $37.11 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in CEM to 1,680,057 shares. This addition represents a trade change of 2.16% and has a minor impact of 0.03% on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 12.64% stake in CEM, making up 1.63% of its total portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. ( CEM, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company, which went public on June 25, 2010, aims to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. It primarily invests in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and energy midstream entities. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $496.141 million. The current stock price is $37.32.

Performance and Financial Health of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. currently has a GF-Score of 39/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 5/10 and 1/10 respectively, while its Growth Rank is 0/10. The company's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are also 0/10 and 8/10 respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health.

Growth Metrics and Momentum Indicators of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. has shown no significant growth in revenue, EBITDA, or earnings over the past three years. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 55.25, 56.09, and 57.71 respectively. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and 12 - 1 Month are 1.88 and 1.22 respectively. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank are 1549 and 530 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. shares represents a strategic move to increase its stake in the energy sector. Despite the company's poor growth and profitability ranks, its momentum rank suggests potential for future gains. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's low GF-Score and Piotroski F-Score. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.