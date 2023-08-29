Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 35,597 shares of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. (

CEM, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $37.11 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in CEM to 1,680,057 shares. This addition represents a trade change of 2.16% and has a minor impact of 0.03% on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 12.64% stake in CEM, making up 1.63% of its total portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1694016838242926592.png

Overview of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. (

CEM, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company, which went public on June 25, 2010, aims to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. It primarily invests in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and energy midstream entities. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $496.141 million. The current stock price is $37.32.1694016819217563648.png

Performance and Financial Health of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. currently has a GF-Score of 39/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 5/10 and 1/10 respectively, while its Growth Rank is 0/10. The company's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are also 0/10 and 8/10 respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health.

Growth Metrics and Momentum Indicators of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. has shown no significant growth in revenue, EBITDA, or earnings over the past three years. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 55.25, 56.09, and 57.71 respectively. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and 12 - 1 Month are 1.88 and 1.22 respectively. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank are 1549 and 530 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. shares represents a strategic move to increase its stake in the energy sector. Despite the company's poor growth and profitability ranks, its momentum rank suggests potential for future gains. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's low GF-Score and Piotroski F-Score. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.