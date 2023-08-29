Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Perception Capital Corp II

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 17, 2023, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. made a significant move in the stock market by reducing its stake in Perception Capital Corp II (

PCCT, Financial). The firm sold 160,000 shares at a trading price of $11.05, resulting in a trade change of -66.86%. This transaction had a -0.08% impact on Owl Creek's portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 79,323 shares in PCCT. The current position of PCCT in Owl Creek's portfolio stands at 0.04%, while Owl Creek's holdings represent 1.01% of PCCT's total shares.

About Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., based at 640 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 149 stocks, with a total equity of $2.11 billion. Its top holdings include Anterix Inc (

ATEX, Financial), Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial), Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), and Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Communication Services sectors. 1694046998585409536.png

Perception Capital Corp II: A Brief Overview

Perception Capital Corp II (

PCCT, Financial), a US-based blank check company, made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 20, 2021. The company currently has a market capitalization of $86.062 million and a stock price of $10.99. Since its IPO, the stock has gained 11.91%, and 7.01% year-to-date. However, the company's PE percentage stands at 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is also 0.00, suggesting that the stock's intrinsic value cannot be evaluated at this time. 1694046977676804096.png

Stock Performance and Financial Health

PCCT's financial performance and health are reflected in its GF Score of 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank stand at 2/10 and 0/10, respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.05, ranking it 580th in the industry.

Industry Overview and Stock Momentum

PCCT operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's interest coverage is 10000.00, ranking it first in the industry. However, its ROE and ROA are -2.36 and -2.19, respectively, ranking it 485th and 496th in the industry. The company's RSI 14 Day stands at 11.85, and its momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 7.07, ranking it 122nd.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to PCCT. Despite the company's poor financial performance and health, its industry position and momentum indicate potential for future growth. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of comprehensive analysis in making investment decisions. As of August 22, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.