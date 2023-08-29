Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund's 2nd-Quarter Commentary

“The U.S. economy stands in better shape than we anticipated when the year began. It therefore seems likely that the slope of the economy’s slowing trajectory will remain shallower, while employment remains healthy.” -Jennison Associates, LLC

Market in Review

The U.S. economy remained resilient throughout the second quarter of 2023. The positive trends in consumer spending and wage growth countered an uptick in the unemployment rate. Despite an overall mixed picture of the economy’s health, investors cheered the slowing pace of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s (“Fed”) monetary policy adjustment, with the second quarter seeing just one increase of 0.25%. Corporate profits exceeded expectations from early in the year. Given the relative strength in the U.S. economy, we believe the slope of the economy’s slowing trajectory will likely remain shallower, while employment remains healthy.

China’s economy continued to rebound from the end of the zero-COVID-19 policy, but China’s recovery has been less impactful than in other economies, given domestic property market weakness and its interrelationship with overall consumer wealth. European interest rate increases continued, while its economies faced ongoing disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Overall growth expectations remained at restrained levels, though consumer spending surprised positively.

The nascent environment surrounding artificial intelligence (“AI”) — catalyzed by the launch of ChatGPT in late November of last year — emerged throughout the quarter, heralding transformative technological change. Investors expressed greatest enthusiasm for companies that supply the foundational components to architect and run AI and machine-learning capabilities, positively impacting several of the semiconductor and software holdings in the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) (“Fund”).

Conflicting signals on end-market demand, going into an expected economic slowdown, challenged the share prices of several of our retail holdings. In some cases, sales trends have been normalizing after the pandemic pull-forward, but we believe these retailers are well positioned to manage slowing trends and should continue to take market share while reinvesting in their businesses for future growth.

Portfolio Performance

During the second quarter of 2023, the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) (Institutional Class) returned 15.70%, outperforming its benchmarks, the Russell 1000® Growth Index, which returned 12.81%, and the S&P 500 Index, which returned 8.74%.

Stock selection within the Information Technology and Industrials sectors, along with an underweight allocation to Industrials, contributed the most to relative performance. Stock selection within the Consumer Discretionary sector, along with an underweight allocation to Information Technology, detracted the most from relative results.

Contributors & Detractors

Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) contributed to Fund performance, as it reported substantially better-than-expected results in late May and guided to an increase for sales growth in the current quarter, far ahead of expectations. The company’s graphical processing units are best suited for training the models used in generative AI, as well as the inferencing abilities that the models, once trained, can deliver.

During the quarter, Eli Lilly ( LLY, Financial) contributed to Fund performance, as the share price rose due to the strength of its diabetes and obesity treatments, Mounjaro and Trulicity, respectively. The company continues to have a robust and diversified pipeline.

MercadoLibre ( MELI, Financial) detracted from Fund performance, as the share price declined, despite continued share gains in Brazil and user base expansion.

An underweight in Apple ( AAPL, Financial) relative to the nearly 13% weight in the index detracted from Fund performance, as shares rose over the quarter.

Buys & Sells

We initiated a position in ServiceNow ( NOW, Financial), which provides cloud solutions that allow enterprises to automate and standardize workflows and business processes, and consolidate technology across global enterprises. It is expanding into multi-product offerings, and we believe it can grow at scale and generate strong free cash flow in a large total addressable market.

We sold our position in Schlumberger ( SLB, Financial) on June 29; the stock had declined because of weaker, second quarter margin guidance, as well as lower energy commodities prices.

Outlook

The U.S. economy stands in better shape than we anticipated when the year began. Robust employment has sustained consumer spending at a solid pace. Consumer confidence currently reflects optimism in the near term, despite announced work force reductions, interest rates at the highest levels in over a decade, and reduced credit availability in the financial system. It seems likely that the trajectory of the economy’s slope will slow, remaining shallower while employment remains healthy.

Inflationary pressures, while still evident, will likely continue to moderate. We expect further increases in interest rates, though evidence leans toward the bulk of the rate increases being behind us for this cycle.

Trends in technology spending, which weakened earlier last year, have begun to stabilize. A combination of easing year-over-year comparisons and the priority of digital transformation, with an emerging impetus from AI, increasingly suggest a rebound in spending and a return to longer-term investment trends moving toward year-end. The strong rebound in the prices of select technology shares year to date reflects both the depressed nature of valuations, when the year began, and the first signs of upgrades to near- and medium-term revenue and profit expectations from company managements — a trend we believe will gather pace in the coming quarters.

We would expect to see generative AI use cases and applications spread from technology providers and developers to a wide variety of industries and companies that use these tools to increase competitive positioning through improved time to market, streamlined customer service, and accelerated efforts to harness data in increasingly sophisticated ways. It is still very early, but the sense of urgency could lead to tangible results sooner and more spending than is currently discounted.

