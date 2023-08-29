Is Tingo Group Inc (TIO) Significantly Overvalued?

An in-depth analysis of Tingo Group's intrinsic value and financial performance

1 hours ago
Investors are currently questioning the valuation of Tingo Group Inc (

TIO, Financial), a financial technology company with a global footprint. With a daily loss of -25.92%, a 3-month loss of -83.22%, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.04, there's a pressing need to determine whether the stock is significantly overvalued. This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Tingo Group Inc. We invite you to read on and gain valuable insights into the company's financial standing.

Introduction to Tingo Group Inc

Tingo Group Inc is a thriving financial technology company focusing on the growth and development of technology, primarily selling insurance products across various cities in China. The company has developed scalable proprietary platforms adaptable for other applications and markets. Tingo Group's operations span across Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Despite its current stock price of $0.88, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at a meager $0.03, suggesting that the stock may be significantly overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

According to our GF Value calculation, Tingo Group Inc appears to be significantly overvalued. With its current price of $0.88 per share and a market cap of $144 million, the stock's long-term return is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Assessing Tingo Group's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. Tingo Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.75, ranking better than 54.51% of 2750 companies in the Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Tingo Group's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth Analysis

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Tingo Group has been profitable for 0 years over the past 10 years. Over the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $987.70 million and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.04. Its operating margin of 26.21% is better than 93.24% of 2720 companies in the Software industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Tingo Group's profitability as poor.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders. Tingo Group's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 192.7%, ranking better than 99.08% of 2389 companies in the Software industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of 1990 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Tingo Group's ROIC is 23.56, and its WACC is 10.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tingo Group Inc (

TIO, Financial) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of 1990 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Tingo Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
