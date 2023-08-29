Is Dick&#039;s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Modestly Undervalued?

Delving into the intrinsic value of the sporting goods giant

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of -24.15% and a 3-month loss of -11.12%, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (

DKS, Financial) has seen a notable dip in its stock price. Despite this, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 11.7, which may raise the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Dick's Sporting Goods, offering insights into its financial performance and future prospects.

A Snapshot of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial)

Dick's Sporting Goods, a leading retailer of athletic apparel, footwear, and sports equipment, operates around 730 stores under its namesake brand, including outlet stores, and about 140 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy, Moosejaw, and Public Lands nameplates. The Pittsburgh-based company, founded in 1948, carries a mix of private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. At a current price of $111.53 per share and a market cap of $9.60 billion, Dick's Sporting Goods presents an interesting case for value investors, especially when compared to its GF Value of $127.22.

1694115753126526976.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Dick's Sporting Goods stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. Given this relative undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1694115735267180544.png

An Examination of Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Dick's Sporting Goods has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39, which is worse than 54.85% of 1092 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Dick's Sporting Goods at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1694115773401792512.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Dick's Sporting Goods has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.7. Its operating margin is 11.37%, which ranks better than 81.24% of 1093 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of Dick's Sporting Goods is strong, with a rank of 9 out of 10.

Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock, making it a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Dick's Sporting Goods's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 64.53% of 1043 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.6%, which ranks better than 79.49% of 902 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Dick's Sporting Goods's ROIC is 21.03, and its cost of capital is 7.14.

1694115789252067328.png

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of Dick's Sporting Goods is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 79.49% of 902 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Dick's Sporting Goods stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.