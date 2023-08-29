With a daily loss of -24.15% and a 3-month loss of -11.12%, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS, Financial) has seen a notable dip in its stock price. Despite this, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 11.7, which may raise the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Dick's Sporting Goods, offering insights into its financial performance and future prospects.

A Snapshot of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS , Financial)

Dick's Sporting Goods, a leading retailer of athletic apparel, footwear, and sports equipment, operates around 730 stores under its namesake brand, including outlet stores, and about 140 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy, Moosejaw, and Public Lands nameplates. The Pittsburgh-based company, founded in 1948, carries a mix of private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. At a current price of $111.53 per share and a market cap of $9.60 billion, Dick's Sporting Goods presents an interesting case for value investors, especially when compared to its GF Value of $127.22.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Dick's Sporting Goods stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. Given this relative undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

An Examination of Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Dick's Sporting Goods has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39, which is worse than 54.85% of 1092 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Dick's Sporting Goods at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Dick's Sporting Goods has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.7. Its operating margin is 11.37%, which ranks better than 81.24% of 1093 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of Dick's Sporting Goods is strong, with a rank of 9 out of 10.

Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock, making it a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Dick's Sporting Goods's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 64.53% of 1043 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.6%, which ranks better than 79.49% of 902 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Dick's Sporting Goods's ROIC is 21.03, and its cost of capital is 7.14.

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of Dick's Sporting Goods is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 79.49% of 902 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Dick's Sporting Goods stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

