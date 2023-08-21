Insider Sell: COO Liqun Han Sells 18,673 Shares of Cepton Inc (CPTN)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On August 21, 2023, Liqun Han, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cepton Inc (

CPTN, Financial), sold 18,673 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, which we will delve into in this article.

Who is Liqun Han?

Liqun Han is the COO of Cepton Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Han's role involves overseeing the company's daily operations and ensuring that it meets its strategic objectives. His recent sale of 18,673 shares is noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

About Cepton Inc

Cepton Inc is a leading company in the technology sector. It specializes in providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and productivity. The company's products and services are used by a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. With a market cap of $90.768 million, Cepton Inc is a key player in its sector.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,673 shares and purchased 0 shares. This indicates a trend towards selling rather than buying. The insider's recent sale of 18,673 shares is a continuation of this trend.

1694137400940298240.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. As can be seen, there have been 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over this period. This could suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cepton Inc were trading for $0.56 apiece. This suggests that the insider sold their shares at a relatively low price. It's possible that the insider believes the stock's price will decline further in the future, prompting them to sell now.

Conclusion

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects. In the case of Cepton Inc, the trend towards selling suggests that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued. However, it's important to remember that insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle. Investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.