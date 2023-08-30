On August 21, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a renowned investment firm, added 267,615 shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund ( DMA, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential impact on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Saba Capital Management, L.P. increase its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 42.54%, bringing its total holdings to 896,636 shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $5.63 each, making a 0.04% impact on the guru's portfolio. Following this transaction, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund now constitutes 0.13% of the guru's portfolio, with the guru owning 10.00% of the company's shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund ( DMA, Financial), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, operates as an interval fund with a continuous offering of fund shares. The company, which operates in a single segment, seeks returns from capital appreciation and income, with an emphasis on income generation. As of the date of this article, the company's market capitalization stands at $50.283 million, with a stock price of $5.61.

Analysis of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund's Performance

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund's performance in the market has been challenging, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -19.16% and a price change ratio of -53.25% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The stock's price has decreased by -0.36% since the transaction. The company's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, and Growth Rank are 6/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively, indicating a need for improvement.

Evaluation of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund's Potential

Despite the challenging performance, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund's potential should not be overlooked. The company's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of data for evaluation. However, the company's industry, Asset Management, has shown resilience in the face of market fluctuations.

The Traded Stock's Industry Performance

In the Asset Management industry, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a Return on Equity (ROE) of -8.23 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of -6.79. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all at 0.00, indicating a need for improvement in these areas.

The Traded Stock's Momentum and Predictability

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund's momentum and predictability are also noteworthy. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 96.34, 88.89, and 79.41 respectively. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -29.70 and -34.05 respectively.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund shares could potentially influence the stock's performance and the guru's portfolio. However, the future performance of the stock will depend on various factors, including market trends and the company's financial health.