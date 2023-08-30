On August 21, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added to its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Overview

Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired an additional 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, representing a trade change of 1.83%. The shares were purchased at a price of $15.1 each. Following this transaction, the firm now holds a total of 13,535,660 shares in ECAT, accounting for 5.32% of its portfolio and 13.22% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. The trade had a minor impact of 0.1% on the guru's portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm's portfolio consists of 624 stocks, with top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, the stock is currently trading at $15.03. The company's PE percentage stands at 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is also 0.00, suggesting that the stock's current intrinsic value cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since the transaction, ECAT's stock price has decreased by 0.46%. Since its IPO, the stock has declined by 24.85%, but it has gained 10.92% year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The stock's Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are all 0/10, indicating a lack of data for these metrics.

Further Evaluation of the Stock

ECAT's Altman Z score is 0.00, and its cash to debt rank is 1. The company operates in the Asset Management industry and has a ROE of -16.09 and a ROA of -14.82. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the past three years are all 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

Stock's Predictability and Momentum

The stock's predictability rank is not available. The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 25.18, 26.11, and 31.12, respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month is 9.84, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is 6.35. The RSI 14 Day rank is 341, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 265.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust is a significant move that further solidifies its position in the company. Despite the stock's current performance and future potential as indicated by its GF Score, the firm's increased stake could suggest a long-term investment strategy. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.