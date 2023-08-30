Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 21, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added to its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Overview

Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired an additional 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, representing a trade change of 1.83%. The shares were purchased at a price of $15.1 each. Following this transaction, the firm now holds a total of 13,535,660 shares in ECAT, accounting for 5.32% of its portfolio and 13.22% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. The trade had a minor impact of 0.1% on the guru's portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm's portfolio consists of 624 stocks, with top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1694167895518478336.png

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, the stock is currently trading at $15.03. The company's PE percentage stands at 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is also 0.00, suggesting that the stock's current intrinsic value cannot be evaluated.1694167876392452096.png

Stock Performance Analysis

Since the transaction, ECAT's stock price has decreased by 0.46%. Since its IPO, the stock has declined by 24.85%, but it has gained 10.92% year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The stock's Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are all 0/10, indicating a lack of data for these metrics.

Further Evaluation of the Stock

ECAT's Altman Z score is 0.00, and its cash to debt rank is 1. The company operates in the Asset Management industry and has a ROE of -16.09 and a ROA of -14.82. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the past three years are all 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

Stock's Predictability and Momentum

The stock's predictability rank is not available. The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 25.18, 26.11, and 31.12, respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month is 9.84, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is 6.35. The RSI 14 Day rank is 341, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 265.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust is a significant move that further solidifies its position in the company. Despite the stock's current performance and future potential as indicated by its GF Score, the firm's increased stake could suggest a long-term investment strategy. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.